Dinosaur Jr announce Sweep It Into Space, their first new album since 2016

Dinosaur Jr. have announced they will be releasing a new album titled Sweep It Into Space. The record is to be released April 23 via Jagjaguwar, and is their first new music since 2016’s Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not.

The band have also shared the album's first single, I Ran Away, complete with a visualiser video set to a feast of painted psychedelic visuals and trippy patterns.

Originally scheduled for release back in 2020, plans for the album were postponed due to the spread of the Coronavirus.

The duo first started work on the new record in the autumn of 2019, and welcomed the addition of Kurt Vile, who co-produced the album and played the lead 12 string on I Ran Away.

After the pandemic interrupted the recording sessions, frontman J Mascis explains that he “ended up just mimicking a few things Kurt had done. I was listening to a lot of Thin Lizzy, so I was trying to get some of that duelling twin lead sound.”

“But the recording session was pretty well finished by the time things really hit the fan. When the lockdown happened in March, that meant I was on my own. But it was cool.”

Sweep It Into Space is now available to pre-order and you can watch the official visualiser video for I Ran Away below.

(Image credit: Dinosaur Jr. - Sweep It Into Space)

Sweep It Into Space tracklist