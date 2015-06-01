Ben Weinman broke finger.. then played show

The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman has admitted he didn’t visit a doctor after breaking a finger in two places – but played a full concert instead.

The guitarist was seen at last month’s Rock On The Range festival with a splint on his right hand.

Now he’s told how his doctor wasn’t happy with him when he finally went for medical attention.

Weinman has posted a picture of his X-rayed hand, explaining: “This, ladies and gents, is my finger tip broken into three pieces.

“Doctor: ‘What did you do after it happened?’ Me: ‘I played a show – I’m a guitar player.’ Doctor: ‘What the fuck is wrong with you, man?’”

Dillinger launch the next leg of a US tour later this month, and return to the UK for the ArcTanGent festival on August 21.