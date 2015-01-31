Dillinger headline ArcTanGent fest

The Dillinger Escape Plan have been named as first headliners for this year’s ArcTanGent festival – and bosses have vowed it’ll be the biggest and best event to date.
65daysofstatic, Vennart, Talons, Her Name is Calia, British Theatre, The Algorithm and Rolo Tomassi are among the other acts confirmed for Fernhill Farm near Bristol on the weekend of August 20-22.
ArcTanGent aims to be the “ultimate music festival for connoisseurs of math-rock, post-rock, noise-rock, alt-rock and everything in between.”
Organiser James Scartlett says: “This year we were keen to come back bigger and better than ever and I think announcing the likes of The Dillinger Escape Plan and 65daysofstatic is a big statement of intent.”
Further ArcTanGent headliners and additional bands will be confirmed in due course. Tickets are on sale now – but they’re expected to sell out long before the festival. The Thursday night appearances by 65daysofstatic, Cleft, Alpha Male Tea Party, AK/DK and others can only be accessed by purchasing a three-day ticket including VIP Early Entry. Those bands won’t play again over the rest of the weekend. Find out more.
ArcTanGent so far
The Dillinger Escape Plan
65daysofstatic
Vennart
Talons
Her name is Calia
British Theatre
The Algorithm
Rolo Tomassi
Flood Of Red
100 Onces
Prosperina
Latitudes
Black Peaks
11Paranoias
Body Hound
Tacoma Narrows Bridge Disaster
Gum Takes Tooth
Cleft
AK/DK
Alpha Male Tea Party
Valerian Swing
We Never Learned To Live
Torjan Horse
Polymath
Sonance
OHHMS
Alright The Captain
Obe
Patchwork Natives
Downard
Pocket Apocalypse
Juffage
Vodum
Crows An Wra
IEPI
Vasa
Eschar
Lambhorn
Steve Strong