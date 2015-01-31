Dillinger headline ArcTanGent fest

The Dillinger Escape Plan have been named as first headliners for this year’s ArcTanGent festival – and bosses have vowed it’ll be the biggest and best event to date.

65daysofstatic, Vennart, Talons, Her Name is Calia, British Theatre, The Algorithm and Rolo Tomassi are among the other acts confirmed for Fernhill Farm near Bristol on the weekend of August 20-22.

ArcTanGent aims to be the “ultimate music festival for connoisseurs of math-rock, post-rock, noise-rock, alt-rock and everything in between.”

Organiser James Scartlett says: “This year we were keen to come back bigger and better than ever and I think announcing the likes of The Dillinger Escape Plan and 65daysofstatic is a big statement of intent.”

Further ArcTanGent headliners and additional bands will be confirmed in due course. Tickets are on sale now – but they’re expected to sell out long before the festival. The Thursday night appearances by 65daysofstatic, Cleft, Alpha Male Tea Party, AK/DK and others can only be accessed by purchasing a three-day ticket including VIP Early Entry. Those bands won’t play again over the rest of the weekend. Find out more.

ArcTanGent so far

The Dillinger Escape Plan

65daysofstatic

Vennart

Talons

Her name is Calia

British Theatre

The Algorithm

Rolo Tomassi

Flood Of Red

100 Onces

Prosperina

Latitudes

Black Peaks

11Paranoias

Body Hound

Tacoma Narrows Bridge Disaster

Gum Takes Tooth

Cleft

AK/DK

Alpha Male Tea Party

Valerian Swing

We Never Learned To Live

Torjan Horse

Polymath

Sonance

OHHMS

Alright The Captain

Obe

Patchwork Natives

Downard

Pocket Apocalypse

Juffage

Vodum

Crows An Wra

IEPI

Vasa

Eschar

Lambhorn

Steve Strong