Dieter Meier marks his Ritual

Dieter Meier has released a stream of his track The Ritual, taken from debut solo album Out Of Chaos.

The Yello vocalist supports the record with his first-ever UK show, which takes place at London’s Jazz Cafe on September 16.

He says of his record: “As an artist you’re entering new territories – even though by now you pretty much know how you make a video or whatever. The territory is always new and it means, in a very positive sense, there’s chaos.

“For me, the only reason to do something is to learn something by doing it. I would never do something that I’m just perfect at doing.”

Tickets for Meier’s London show are on sale now.