Dialects premiere It’s Not A Ghost.. It’s Gravity

Dialects have premiered their track It’s Not A Ghost… It’s Gravity with Prog.

It follows the launch of debut EP Let The Kids Light These Lanterns and comes ahead of a UK tour with Waking Aida. The track is released as a single on October 23.

Dialects say: “It’s Not A Ghost… It’s Gravity follows on from where our EP story ended. Our two characters return to their utopian home, and during the journey they see what the future holds for them by means of a clairvoyant message.

“Musically it’s a massive step forward for us. It’s the next logical step to release this song, and show how our sound is developing.”

Oct 04: Glasgow The Old Hairdressers

Oct 06: Blackburn Darwen

Oct 07: Leicester Firebug

Oct 08: Newport LePub

Oct 09: London The Good Ship

Oct 10: Bristol The Mother’s Ruin