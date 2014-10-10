Di'Anno reveals album hopes

Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di’Anno says he hopes to release Architect Of Chaoz’s debut album by the end of the year.

He’s still writing lyrics but has confirmed his new band already have four tracks recorded

He tells Sweden’s GTV: “We haven’t got a release date yet. I’ve got the lyrics for another six tracks done but I’m going to go in and semi-record them to show them to my boys. We’re waiting for the budget from the record company, but we’ll have it out by the end of the year.”

He also says young bands trying to make it in the UK face an uphill battle, as there are fewer places for them to play.

He continues: “It’s pretty much dead over there because there’s no vehicle for bands. Half the clubs have been closed down. It’s all right if you’re a big band but small bands haven’t really got much chance.”

The frontman has just released his live DVD and CD The Beast Arises, which was recorded in Poland earlier this year. It features a selection of Iron Maiden tracks including Charlotte The Harlot and Running Free.