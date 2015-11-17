Devon Allman in European tour

Devon Allman has confirmed a European tour in support of 2014 solo title Ragged & Dirty.
He’ll bring his band to France, Luxembourg and Belgium in March, between runs in North America.
Allman – who left Royal Southern Brotherhood before launching his record – recently said: “I think now more than ever is a great time to be an organic musician, whether it’s bluegrass, soul, R&B or rock.
“The more people are force-fed crap, the more they seek out organic music. There’s a resurgence – people are waking up and getting wise.”
Devon Allman Band Euro dates
Mar 11: Peymeinad Blues Night, France
Mar 12: Le Thor Le Sonograf, France
Mar 17: Cleon La Traverse, France
Mar 18: Massy Centra Paul B, France
Mar 19: Riotord Climax Blues Legend, France
Mar 20: Beaumont En Veron Le Temps Des Crises, France
Mar 21: TBA, Luxembourg
Mar 22: TBA, Belgium
Mar 23: Villerest Satellit Cafe Roanne, France
Mar 24: Annecy L’Arcadium, France
Mar 25: Guyancourt La Batterie, France
Mar 26: Montbeliard Atelier Des Moles, France