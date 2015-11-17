Devon Allman in European tour

Devon Allman has confirmed a European tour in support of 2014 solo title Ragged & Dirty.

He’ll bring his band to France, Luxembourg and Belgium in March, between runs in North America.

Allman – who left Royal Southern Brotherhood before launching his record – recently said: “I think now more than ever is a great time to be an organic musician, whether it’s bluegrass, soul, R&B or rock.

“The more people are force-fed crap, the more they seek out organic music. There’s a resurgence – people are waking up and getting wise.”

Mar 11: Peymeinad Blues Night, France

Mar 12: Le Thor Le Sonograf, France

Mar 17: Cleon La Traverse, France

Mar 18: Massy Centra Paul B, France

Mar 19: Riotord Climax Blues Legend, France

Mar 20: Beaumont En Veron Le Temps Des Crises, France

Mar 21: TBA, Luxembourg

Mar 22: TBA, Belgium

Mar 23: Villerest Satellit Cafe Roanne, France

Mar 24: Annecy L’Arcadium, France

Mar 25: Guyancourt La Batterie, France

Mar 26: Montbeliard Atelier Des Moles, France

