Devin Townsend reveals ERAS box set Part 2

Devin Townsend has announced details of the second part of his ERAS box set.

Part one was released last month via InsideOut Music and featured the albums Ki, Addicted, Deconstruction and Ghost.

Part two will arrive on August 31 and includes remastered versions of Ocean Machine, Physicist, Terria, Synchestra and Infinity – spread across eight records and presented in gatefold sleeves.

Townsend says: “It has been over 25 years since I started this professional trip of mine with music as the anchor. In that time, I have spent a fair amount of energy describing the albums, rationalising the albums, or just trying to basically explain the motivation behind them all.

“This ERAS box set series is a kind of monumental way for me to do it at one time, in one place. The intent of these albums from the beginning, has not changed. Music has been the outlet to describe my experience with life, and obviously my experience is far from 'unique'.

The albums were just snapshots of different periods in my life, and although it’s just music, they mean a lot to me Devin Townsend

“I like to think all this music describes my point of view on things we all participate in. Life is crazy, and each step of the way offers new things, births, deaths, failures, successes, heartache, confusion, anger etc. I don't have it figured out, but the music has helped me deal with it in my own way.”

Townsend adds: “The albums were just snapshots of different periods in my life, and although it’s just music, they mean a lot to me. The process that drew them out has helped me move on to each consecutive project and my hope is that with these box sets, it makes what I do in the future make a little more sense.

“I really appreciate having the opportunity to present them in one place with such attention to detail. It’s such an honour to be able to do this and I thank everyone involved for the support and passion in making these box sets happen.”

Earlier this month, The Devin Townsend Project released the album Live At The Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv featuring the Orchestra Of Plovdiv State Opera. It was recorded in Bulgaria in September 2017.