Townsend takes requests for London show

Devin Townsend has asked fans to make their setlist suggestions for his show at London’s Royal Albert Hall in April.

He wants those who won’t be there to make their own choices, because the performance is likely to be released on DVD at a later date.

And he says his band are prepared to play anything at all from his catalogue – except material from his Strapping Young Lad era.

The Canadian last year confirmed the Albert Hall show, which has sold out, ahead of three UK tour dates, saying he’d aim to outdo his 2012 Retinal Circus event at the same venue.

Now Townsend says: “I’m here to ask you what you’d like to hear if I was to do a by-request show for the second half of the Royal Albert Hall performance. We’re going to do the Dark Matter and Ziltoid set, take a short break, come back and do a by-request.

“So anything that I’ve done – except for Strapping – make a request so we can start putting that set together. We’re happy to learn things we’ve never played before. It’s the majority rules.”

Suggestions should be made via his Facebook page. Townsend – who’s been nominated for a 2015 Juno award – plays the Albert Hall on April 13 following three UK tour dates:

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 31: Manchester Academy