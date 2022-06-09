DevilDriver reveal Clouds Over California box set

DevilDriver will release a box set entitled Clouds Over California via BMG on July 29.

The package contains the band’s LP output from 2003 to 2011, with five discs in the CD edition and nine discs plus a book in the vinyl edition. Vocalist Des Fafara has written new liner notes for the collection.

“The alternative metal, death metal quintet DevilDriver came to life in 2002 in Santa Barbara, California, USA, fronted by the charismatic vocalist Dez Fafara,” the label said. “A veteran of the nu metal movement, Fafara has been toiling in the trenches of the music industry since 1994 with his previous band Coal Chamber.

“Originally signed to Roadrunner Records, the group also featured guitarists Jeffrey Kendrick and Evans Pitts, bassist Jon Miller and drummer John Boecklin. It’s been a constant uptick for the Southern California quintet since they first blasted a hole through the zeitgeist in 2003 with their pivotal self-titled debut.”

Earlier this year Fafara revealed he’d been floored by an attack of coronavirus, which had put his career on hold. “Any day above ground after surviving COVID that almost took my life is a good day,” he said. “It’s why my head ain’t in the work game right now. I’m enjoying bed by 9pm and holding my wife’s hand in my sleep like an otter!”

The Clouds Over California vinyl edition contains:

DevilDriver (White / Orange / Brown Splatter LP)

The Fury In Our Maker’s Hand (Blue / Orange Splatter 2LP)

The Last Kind Words (Yellow / Beige / Green splatter 2LP)

Pray For Villains (White / Red / Black splatter 2LP)

Beast (Purple and Green Swirl 2LP)

20 page book with liner notes by Dez Fafara

DevilDriver’s most recent release was 2020’s Dealing With Demons I, with a second volume yet to be launched.