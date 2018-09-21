Desertfest announces seven bands for 2019

Desertfest London has announced the first seven bands for next year's festival.

The initial announcement for next year's festival is as follows: All Them Witches, Kadavar, Witch, Earthless, Colour Haze, We Hunt Buffalo and Dvne.

“We’re very excited to return London next year as part of an amazing line up," say Kadavar. "It has been a while now. We will be bringing new songs to the island and look forward to partying with you!! See you soon!”

Earthless drummer Mario Rubacala adds "Hello Desert feasters, Earthless will be making our way out to you all for Desertfest next year! Delighted to make some noise for you all and add to the musical feast!"

Desertfest will place in Camden Town, London, from May 3-5, 2019. It will be the eighth instalment of the festival, which was headlined this year by Monster Magnet, High On Fire and Graveyard. Tickets are on sale now.