Derek And The Dominos’ Layla set for 50th anniversary deluxe reissue

Derek And The Dominos’ Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs is to be reissued later this year to mark the album’s 50th anniversary.

The record featuring Eric Clapton, Duane Allman, Bobby Whitlock, Carl Radle and Jim Gordon will be released on November 13 via UMC/Polydor in a 4 vinyl LP package and a separate 2CD edition.

The vinyl edition of the original album has been mastered at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, and along with the classic Layla, the album will feature all 13 other tracks from the 1970 record.

This version will also feature two discs of bonus material along with a 12×12 book of sleeve notes and a certificate of authentication.

The double CD release will include the original album plus a disc of bonus material.

Derek And The Dominos: Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs 50th anniversary

LP 1 & 2

1. I Looked Away

2. Bell Bottom Blues

3. Keep On Growing

4. Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out

5. I Am Yours

6. Anyday

7. Key To The Highway

8. Tell The Truth

9. Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad?

10. Have You Ever Loved A Woman

11. Little Wing

12. It's Too Late

13. Layla

14. Thorn Tree In The Garden

LP 3 & 4: Bonus Material

1. Mean Old World - Layla Session Out-take

2. Roll It Over - Phil Spector Produced Single B-Side

3.Tell The Truth - Phil Spector Produced Single A-Side

4. It's Too Late* - Live On The Johnny Cash TV Show, Nov 5 1970

5. Got To Get Better In A Little While* - Live On The Johnny Cash TV Show, Nov 5 1970

6. Matchbox with Johnny Cash & Carl Perkins* - Live On The Johnny Cash TV Show, Nov 5 1970

7. Blues Power* - Live On The Johnny Cash TV Show, Nov 5 1970

8. Snake Lake Blues* - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album

9. Evil* - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album

10. Mean Old Frisco* - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album

11. One More Chance* - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album

12. High - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album

13. Got To Get Better In A Little While Jam* - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album

14. Got To Get Better In A Little While* - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album

(*previously unreleased on vinyl)