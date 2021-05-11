Dennis DeYoung hooks up with Tom Morello for The Last Guitar Hero

Former Styx singer Dennis DeYoung has teamed up with Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello for The Last Guitar Hero. The track is taken from DeYoung's upcoming album 26 East Vol. 2 which will be released through Frontiers Records on June 11. You can wacth a lyric video for the track below

26 East Vol. 2 is the follow-up to the well-received 26 East Vol. 1 which was released last year. It will also be DeYoung's farewell album as he calls time on his illustrious 50-year career.

"My musical goals for this album were the same as they have always been and that was to write the best songs possible and make great sounding records out of them," he says. "By now, Styx fans know pretty much what they can expect and I hope they will be pleased. I am."

DeYoung has previously released a video for Isle of Misanthrope.

Pre-order 26 East Vol. 2.