Demonic Resurrection drop by tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

By Metal Hammer  

Monday night roar

Joining us in the studio tonight we're honoured to have the Golden God winning Demonic Resurrection!

And we’ll be playing choice tracks from Corrosions Of Conformity’s debut album – it’s quite embarrassing we haven’t done it already. As well as a ton of tunes from The Haunted, Manowar, Symphony X, Nevermore, Ihsahn, Soulfly and In Flames.

We’ll also be talking about the cheery subject of Earth’s sixth great mass extinction – which experts are already predicting. This naturally got us thinking: if you could bring back any extinct animal, what would it be? We’re after a T-Rex, the only dinosaur with permanent jazz hands.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.