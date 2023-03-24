Demi Lovato shares banging 'Rock Version' of their two million-selling 2013 single Heart Attack

To mark the 10th anniversary of her two million-selling 2013 Billboard Top 10 single Heart Attack, Demi Lovato has shared a reimagined 'Rock Version' of the song.



"I’m so happy to be able to give a new life to Heart Attack with a sound that reflects where I am with my music," says Lovato. "This one is for the fans who have shown so much love to the song over the last decade, thank you for riding with me!"



Originally released as an electro-pop song, the new guitar-driven version of Heart Attack is in keeping with the sound of the singer's current album Holy Fvck, which was hailed by Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott as the best rock album of 2022.

The song is the second release from Lovato this month, the singer having previously-released Still Alive, co-written by Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda, and featured on the soundtrack to Scream 6.

Lovato teased the song earlier this week on Instagram, posting "Heart Attack, but make it Rock."

In January, a poster created to promote Holy Fvck was banned by the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), due to 'blasphemy'.

The poster pictured the pop-turned-rock vocalist tied up, simulating BDSM activity, while lying down on a large, crucifix-shaped cushion, an image also used for their album artwork.

The posters were displayed in six locations across London last August but were shortly taken down within four days at the ASA's request, in part because they were “likely to cause offence to Christians".

The company ruled that the advertisement would cause “serious or widespread offence” and that the inclusion of the play-on-words of "holy fvck" (holy fuck) was “irresponsibly placed where children could see it”.

The ruling states, “We [ASA] considered that the image of Lovato bound up in a bondage-style outfit while lying on a mattress shaped like a crucifix, in a position with her legs bound to one side, was reminiscent of Christ on the cross".