Delta Deep release Christmas video

Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen’s blues band Delta Deep have released a lyric video for their track Take Me Home For Christmas.

It follows the launch of their self-titled debut album earlier this year, and it’s released as a seasonal single on November 27.

Collen says: “It’s reminiscent of the 1940s jazz era – we didn’t plan it that way, but that’s just how the song came out.

“We love it because it’s not like your traditional Christmas song. It can be played all year round because it’s mellow and full of that smoky blues sound that’s a part of all of us.”

Def Leppard, who launched their self-titled 10th album via a Classic Rock Fanpack, return to the UK next month with Whitesnake and Black Star Riders.