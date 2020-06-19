Deftones announce White Pony global listening party

Deftones have announced plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their White Pony album by hosting a global listening party next week.

The band’s third studio album was released on June 20, 2000, with the event set to take place on Monday (June 22) at 6pm PST (2am BST).

Deftones say: “As its 20 year anniversary approaches, we invite you to our White Pony global listening party – taking place Monday, June 22, on our YouTube channel.”

Earlier this week, Deftones held a press conference over Zoom to reveal that they’ll be reissuing White Pony later this year, with a remix of the record by DJ Shadow titled Black Stallion also planned.

Frontman Chino Moreno said: “We’re going to be releasing a reissue of the record later in the year and we’re going to do a sort of flip side to the record as well – a remixed version of it titled Black Stallion.

“That’s all I can really say about it, but we’ll have different remixers on it – a lot of people that were actually inspired by the original album itself, so it’s come full circle.

“We had that idea pretty much 20 years ago. I think even before we started recording White Pony, we had the idea to remix it, so this is something we always kind of joked about and now it’s actually coming to life.”

Further details about the White Pony reissue and Black Stallion will be revealed in due course.