Def Leppard take on Wings track

A clip of Def Leppard covering Wings track Helen Wheels has been made available to stream.

The song appears on upcoming Paul McCartney tribute album The Art Of McCartney, released on November 18. Some of his greatest musical triumphs have been re-recorded by world famous acts.

It follows the release of Alice Cooper’s cover of Eleanor Rigby and The Cure’s take on Hello Goodbye. Other artists including Bob Dylan, Sammy Hagar, Billy Joel, Roger Daltrey, Kiss and Brian Wilson contribute to the record.

The concept for The Art Of McCartney was devised by Ralph Sall, who worked with McCartney in 2003 on track A Love For You which appeared in the Michael Douglas movie The In-Laws.

The tribute is available is various deluxe packages. For full details, visit www.theartofmccartney.com

The Art Of McCartney CD version tracklist

CD1

Maybe I’m Amazed - Billy Joel 2. Things We Said Today - Bob Dylan 3. Band On The Run - Heart 4. Junior’s Farm - Steve Miller 5. The Long And Winding Road - Yusuf/Cat Stevens 6. My Love - Harry Connick, Jr. 7. Wanderlust - Brian Wilson 8. Bluebird - Corinne Bailey Rae 9. Yesterday - Willie Nelson 10. Junk - Jeff Lynne 11. When I’m 64 - Barry Gibb 12. Every Night - Jamie Cullum 13. Venus And Mars/Rock Show - KISS 14. Let Me Roll It - Paul Rodgers 15. Helter Skelter - Roger Daltrey 16. Helen Wheels - Def Leppard 17. Hello Goodbye - The Cure Featuring James McCartney

CD2