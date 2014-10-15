Def Leppard take on Wings track

A clip of Def Leppard covering Wings track Helen Wheels has been made available to stream.
The song appears on upcoming Paul McCartney tribute album The Art Of McCartney, released on November 18. Some of his greatest musical triumphs have been re-recorded by world famous acts.
It follows the release of Alice Cooper’s cover of Eleanor Rigby and The Cure’s take on Hello Goodbye. Other artists including Bob Dylan, Sammy Hagar, Billy Joel, Roger Daltrey, Kiss and Brian Wilson contribute to the record.
The concept for The Art Of McCartney was devised by Ralph Sall, who worked with McCartney in 2003 on track A Love For You which appeared in the Michael Douglas movie The In-Laws.
The tribute is available is various deluxe packages. For full details, visit www.theartofmccartney.com
The Art Of McCartney CD version tracklist
CD1
- Maybe I’m Amazed - Billy Joel 2. Things We Said Today - Bob Dylan 3. Band On The Run - Heart 4. Junior’s Farm - Steve Miller 5. The Long And Winding Road - Yusuf/Cat Stevens 6. My Love - Harry Connick, Jr. 7. Wanderlust - Brian Wilson 8. Bluebird - Corinne Bailey Rae 9. Yesterday - Willie Nelson 10. Junk - Jeff Lynne 11. When I’m 64 - Barry Gibb 12. Every Night - Jamie Cullum 13. Venus And Mars/Rock Show - KISS 14. Let Me Roll It - Paul Rodgers 15. Helter Skelter - Roger Daltrey 16. Helen Wheels - Def Leppard 17. Hello Goodbye - The Cure Featuring James McCartney
CD2
- Live And Let Die - Billy Joel 2. Let It Be - Chrissie Hynde 3. Jet - Robin Zander & Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick 4. Hi Hi Hi - Joe Elliot 5. Letting Go - Heart 6. Hey Jude - Steve Miller 7. Listen To What The Man Said - Owl City 8. Got To Get You Into My Life - Perry Farrell 9. Drive My Car - Dion 10. Lady Madonna - Allen Toussaint 11. Let Em In - Dr. John 12. So Bad - Smokey Robinson 13. No More Lonely Nights - The Airborne Toxic Event 14. Eleanor Rigby - Alice Cooper 15. Come And Get It - Toots Hibbert with Sly & Robbie 16. On The Way - B.B. King 17. Birthday - Sammy Hagar