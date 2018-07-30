Def Leppard launch range of limited edition trainers

Def Leppard have teamed up with Six Hundred Four for a limited edition collection of trainers.

The company created 604 pairs of shoes based on artwork associated with the artist – with the four pairs of Def Leppard footwear reflecting On Through The Night, Pyromania, Hysteria and the band’s famous logo.

Six Hundred Four say: “Yes, we've collaborated with the notorious Def Leppard to create a premium collection of limited edition sneakers that will rock your world.

“Thoughtfully designed, the design lines and chunky sole tap into what was fashionable during Def Leppard's rise to fame in the 80s and 90s.”

To mark the announcement, a video to accompany each pair has been released, with the Hysteria video showing the trainers emerging after sugar is poured on to a surface.

Watch all four videos below and find a gallery of the trainers.

All four pairs are available to buy from the company’s website – including a signed set for £1775.

In May this year, Def Leppard hooked up with Seattle’s Elysian Brewing Company for a new pale ale, while the band recently reworked their classic 1987 track Hysteria for Spotify along with a cover of Depeche Mode’s Personal Jesus.

They’re currently on tour across North America with Journey and will return to the UK and Ireland for a run of UK and Ireland dates in December, which will see the band revisit Hysteria.

Find a full list of dates and how to get tickets on our Def Leppard tour page.