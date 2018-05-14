Def Leppard brew up a storm with new pale ale

Def Leppard have collaborated with Seattle’s Elysian Brewing Company to launch a brand new beer.

The 6% ABV brew is called Def Leppard Pale and it’s set to arrive on May 23 – just two days after the band kick off their North American tour with Journey.

Frontman Joe Elliott tells Billboard: “It tastes great – that's the most important thing I can tell you. I would pass on doing an interview about this if I didn't like it. That to me is the most important thing.”

He adds: “If it takes off and people like it, it can be around. Iron Maiden has a beer named Trooper and they've done really well with theirs.

“We have to see if we can match that. It’s been around five years or so by now, so there's a long way to go to keep up with them.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Elysian’s CEO and co-founder Joe Bisacca says: “We had the idea here that the beer should celebrate something of the band and something of us.

“The best of British beer is the malt body and that beautiful malt balance. And the best thing about American beer is the citrus, piney hops. So we’ve taken those two aspects, put them together and come up with a beer you can actually drink a few of.”

Watch a video trailer for the beer below.

Def Leppard will release the first of four career-spanning box sets on June 1 which will showcase the Sheffield outfit’s first four studio albums, with the band recently releasing a lyric video for their classic Hysteria track Pour Some Sugar On Me.

Following their North American tour, Def Lep will return to the UK and Ireland in December.

