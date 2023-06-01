Def Leppard and Motley Crue add Australian dates to Stadium Tour

More dates have been added to Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe's Stadium Tour, with three shows in Australia confirmed today. The bands will play Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on November 8, with shows following in Sydney and Melbourne. Full dates below.

Ticket sales will begin on June 2 with a band pre-sale, followed by Vodafone (June 5) and Live Nation (June 7) before the general sale begins on June 8.

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott says, “After getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in Australia!"

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America and we truly can’t wait to continue taking the show around the globe with The World Tour in 2023," add Mötley Crüe. "Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing Australian dates set for you!”

The next date on the Stadium Tour is at Prague Rocks in the Czech Republic on June 2.

Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard Stadium Tour 2023

Jun 02: Prague Rocks, Czech Republic

Jun 03: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany

Jun 07: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Helsinki RockFest, Finland

Jun 11: Trondheim Rocks, Norway

Jun 14: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 20: Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, Italy

Jun 23: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Alges, Portugal

Jun 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, Spain

Jun 27: Thun Stockhorn Arena, Switzerland

Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK

Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland

Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK



Aug 05: Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome, NY

Aug 08: Columbus Ohio Stadium, OH

Aug 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 13: Omaha Charles Schwab Field Omaha, NE

Aug 16: Tulsa H.A. Chapman Stadium, OK

Aug 18: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX

Nov 08: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia

Nov 11: Sydney Giants Stadium , Australia

Nov 14: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Tickets for non-Australian shows are on sale now.