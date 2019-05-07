Deep Purple announce The Long Goodbye US tour

Deep Purple have announced the US leg of The Long Goodbye tour.

Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Steve Morse and Don Airey will play a total of 33 dates, kicking off at the Fox Performing Arts Centre in Riverside, on September 3 and will bring the curtain down at The Armoury in Minneapolis on October 19.

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am local time this coming Friday (May 10).

Find a full list of dates below.

In January this year, guitarist Morse said that Deep Purple were planning a new album, which would be the follow-up to 2017’s InFinite.

Speaking with Andertons Music Co. at the NAMM show in Anaheim, Morse said: “We’re starting two albums – one with Flying Colors and one with Deep Purple.

Asked if the band would tour around the world in support of the record, Morse replied: “I don’t know. This year, I think it might be US, but there's nothing booked for sure. I'm running on rumour power!”

In September 2018, Deep Purple’s Machine Head, Who Do We Think We Are?, Burn, Stormbringer, Come Taste The Band, Made In Japan, Made In Europe and Last Concert In Japan were remastered and released on purple vinyl.

Last week, Dipak Rao – a former director of Deep Purple’s royalty companies Deep Purple Overseas Ltd and HEC Enterprises Ltd – was jailed fox six years and four months for taking £2.4 million from the firms’ accounts.

Deep Purple The Long Goodbye Tour: 2019 US dates

Sep 03: Riverside Fox Performing Arts Center, CA

Sep 04: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Sep 06: Temecula Pechanga Theater, CA

Sep 07: Murphys Ironstone Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 08: San Francisco Warfield, CA

Sep 10: Portland Keller Auditorium, OR

Sep 11: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Sep 13: Reno Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort, NV

Sep 14: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Sep 15: Salt Lake City Delta Hall at Eccles Theater, UT

Sep 17: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Sep 19: Kansas City Uptown Theatre, MO

Sep 20: Shawnee FireLake Arena, OK

Sep 21: Tulsa The Joint at Hard Rock, OK

Sep 23: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Sep 24: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Sep 26: Orlando Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts, FL

Sep 27: St. Petersburg Mahaffey Theatre, FL

Sep 29: Atlanta Coca Cola Roxy, GA

Sep 30: Nashville Andrew Jackson Hall, TN

Oct 02: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Oct 04: Monticello Resorts World Catskills Epicenter, NY

Oct 05: Boston Orpheum Theatre, MA

Oct 06: Portland Merrill Auditorium at City Hall, ME

Oct 08: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Oct 09: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Oct 10: Philadephia Tower Theatre, PA

Oct 12: Indianapolis Murat Theatre, IN

Oct 13: Milwaukee Riverside Theatre, WI

Oct 15: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

Oct 16: Northfield MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage, OH

Oct 18: Chicago Rosemont Theatre, IL

Oct 19: Minneapolis The Armory, MN