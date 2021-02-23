Dee Snider slams ‘arrogant, elitist a**holes’ at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Dee Snider has hit out at ‘elitist, arrogant’ committee members of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for what he perceives as a bias against heavy metal artists.

Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, the former Twisted Sister frontman pulled no punches in his critique of the Cleveland, Ohio-based institution, which he maintains “looks down” upon metal and associated genres.

"The RnR Hall committee members are arrogant elitist assholes who look down on metal & other bands that sell millions because we're not their definition of cool,” Snider posted. “The fan vote is their 'throwing a bone' to the peasants. I want to say FU, but I want them to have to deal with us!"

The Hall Of Fame is not over-run with metal artists. Though acts are eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their debut album or single, legendary hard rock and metal bands such as Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Slayer and Motörhead have yet to be added to the institution’s roll of honour. Black Sabbath, however, were inducted in 2006.

When one of Snider’s Twitter followers responded by suggesting that the Hall Of Fame "caters to the masses," Snider replied "If they were catering to the masses they would have the biggest selling bands. Corporate rock bands that sell tens of millions are ignored because they aren't 'cool'. The fact is the RnR Hall of Fame is struggling. Was it crowded when you were there? It wasn't when I went."

Last week, former Iron Maiden guitarist Dennis Stratton urged fans of the East End metal legends to cast their votes for Maiden in this year’s ballot, despite frontman Bruce Dickinson previously referring to the institution as “an utter, complete load of bollocks.”

