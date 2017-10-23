Decapitated pair appear in court to face kidnap and rape allegations

Decapitated’s Rafal Piotrowski and Hubert Wiecek have made their first court appearance to face allegations of kidnap and rape.

They, along with bandmates Michal Lysejko, Waclaw Kietlyka, are alleged to have participated in the gang rape of a woman on their tour bus after a show in Spokane on August 31.

The Spokesman-Review report that the pair appeared in front of Judge John Cooney who, with the aid of a Polish translator, read out the charges of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree rape to Piotrowski, and first-degree kidnapping and third-degree rape to Wiecek.

Kietlyka and Lysejko have previously appeared in court. Kietlyka was charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree rape, while Lysejko was charged with first-degree kidnapping and third-degree rape.

The newspaper reports that their bonds have been set at $100,000 and the four aren’t allowed to talk to each other while in jail. They have also been forced to surrender their passports to their lawyers.

Attorney Jeffry Finer, who represents Piotrowski, said they were waiting on documents to arrive from Poland and added: “Among this group, there are a number of advanced degrees and zero criminal history.”

Decapitated were arrested in Santa Ana, California, in September and were subsequently extradited to Spokane, Washington.

Last week, the band issued a statement firmly refuting the allegations against them.

