Former Death bassist Clendenin dead at 47

Former Death bassist Scott Clendenin has died at the age of 47.

The musician – who appeared on a number of recent Death To All (DTA) tours and also played with late Death mainman Chuck Schuldiner’s band Control Denied – had been dealing with a number of unspecified issues in recent years.

Death’s former manager Eric Greif says: “Scott had some health challenges in the last few years but was optimistic about his prospects. Of course he was the skilled player on The Sound Of Perseverance Death album, and recently participated in two DTA live runs, in 2012 and 2013, including the highlight of his acoustic guitar in a poignant rendition of Voice Of The Soul.

“Our thoughts go out to Scott’s family at this difficult time.”

DTA’s recent tours featured various members of Death, who lost frontman Schuldiner to cancer in 2001.