One man has been killed and four more people injured as gun violence plunged a Californian death metal gig into chaos on April 23.



The horrifying story unfolded on Saturday evening around 9:50 pm local time outside the Marquis Lounge in San Bernardin, reportedly while Los Angeles area bdeath metal band Crawling Through Tartarus were performing at the bar. One man, identified as 32-year-old James Vincent Dickson. was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report from CBS News in Los Angeles, while four others, including Crawling Through Tartarus frontman Matt Holzboog, were taken to hospital with gun shot wounds.



Holzboog, who was reportedly struck by two bullets, underwent surgery at the weekend, and is now in a stable condition.

CBS News reports: "The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation, and no suspect or motive information was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective D. Sims at (909) 384-5665 or via email at sims_da@sbcity.org, or Sgt. J. Plummer at (909) 384-5613 or via email at plummer_jo@sbcity.org."