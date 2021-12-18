Death metal band Blood Incantation to release full-blown ambient prog album

One look at the band name and their logo is enough to let you now that normally you'd be reading abut US death metal quartet in Metal Hammer. But Blood Incantation have announced that they will release a full-blown ambient prog album, Timewave Zero, inspired more by the likes of Tangerine Dream, Pink Floyd, Popol Vuh and Dead Can Dance than Death and Morbid Angel!

Featuring just two tracks, the 20-minute Io and the 19-minute Ea, the album is purely instrumental, thus devoid of the kind of vocal growls that would normally have prog fans fleeing in terror. Timewave Zero will be released through Century Media on February 25.

“An astute listening to our previous recordings reveals a gradual and deliberate increase of experimental, progressive and psychedelic components," the band state. "Timewave Zero is the distillation of these elements into a concentrated piece; stripping away the Metal and emphasising the dark, cinematic and exceedingly cosmic atmosphere our music is known for.”

Recorded in World Famous Studio in Denver, Colorado Timewave Zero will be available as a 180g Gatefold LP+CD, a limited edition CD+Blu-ray digipak and on all digital platforms.



The Ltd. 2CD digipak version will come along with an additional 27-minute-long bonus-track, Chronophagia, and contains a Blu-ray with the full album as 5.1 mix + over 40 minutes of visuals directed by artist Wayne Joyner.

Pre-order Timewave Zero.