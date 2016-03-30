Death debut Scream Bloody Gore set for deluxe reissue

Death’s debut album Scream Bloody Gore is set for a deluxe reissue in May.

Relapse Records will issue the package on May 20 and the remastered version of track Zombie Ritual can be streamed below.

Scream Bloody Gore was originally released in 1987 and the reissue will be available in 2CD, 3LP, deluxe 2LP box set, cassette and digital formats. Alan Douches has remastered the album from the original tapes. The package comes with bonus content including rehearsal tapes and studio sessions.

Also available, and limited to 1000 pieces, is a Death bobblehead toy based on Ed Repka’s Scream Bloody Gore album art.

The album is hailed as one of the most important records in the death metal genre and introduced the world to the talents of Chuck Schuldiner.

Pre-orders for the reissue are available now.

Death Scream Bloody Gore (Deluxe Edition) tracklist

Disc 1

Infernal Death Zombie Ritual Denial Of Life Sacrificial Mutilation Regurgitated Guts Baptized In Blood Torn To Pieces Evil Dead Scream Bloody Gore Beyond The Unholy Grave Land Of No Return

Disc 2

Torn To Pieces (Original Florida Session) Legion Of Doom (Original Florida Session) Scream Bloody Gore (Original Florida Session) Sacrificial (Original Florida Session) Mutilation (Original Florida Session) Land Of No Return (Original Florida Session) Baptized In Blood (Original Florida Session) Regurgitated Guts (Rehearsals 08-20-1986) Sacrificial (Rehearsals 08-20-1986) Sacrificial - Take 2 (Rehearsals 08-20-1986) Torn To Pieces (Rehearsals 08-20-1986) Do You Love Me? V1 (Rehearsals 08-20-1986) Infernal Death (Rehearsals 08-20-1986) Zombie Ritual (Rehearsals 08-20-1986) Beyond The Unholy Grave (Rehearsals 08-20-1986) Do You Love Me? V2 (Rehearsals 08-20-1986) Denial Of Life (Rehearsals 08-20-1986)

Disc 3