Deadly Circus Fire confirm Hydra's Tailor launch

Deadly Circus Fire will launch second album The Hydra’s Tailor on June 16, they’ve announced.

The release, via Musicarchy Media, comes after the London prog metal outfit reached their £10,000 crowdfunding target in November.

The band previously promised that The Hydra’s Tailor would be “one of the most exciting prog metal releases this year.”

Guitarist Save Addario described lead track Animal as “a beast.”

They recorded the follow-up to 2013’s The King And The Bishop at MTR Studios with Phil Kinman, before it was sent to Wired Masters Studios for Andy Pearce and Matt Wortham to master.

Tracklist