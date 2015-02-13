Dead Kennedys announce UK tour

Veteran US punks Dead Kennedys have announced a six-date UK tour.

They’ll start the road trip at Manchester’s The Ritz on June 21 and wrap up the jaunt on the 27th at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Tickets go on sale on February 16 at 10am via TicketWeb.

The band split in 1986 and reformed in 2001 without frontman Jello Biafra. Their lineup now includes original members guitarist East Bay Ray and bassist Klaus Flouride, along with drummer DH Peligro and singer Ron ‘Skip’ Greer.

Last month the band’s set at San Diego’s Belly Up Tavern was disrupted by a couple performing a sex act on stage.

Jun 21: Manchester The Ritz

Jun 22: Bristol O2 Academy

Jun 23: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Jun 25: Glasgow King Tut’s

Jun 26: Liverpool O2 Academy

Jun 27: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire