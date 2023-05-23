Horror video game Dead By Daylight announce collaboration with Slipknot and Iron Maiden

Dead By Daylight, a popular horror video game developed by Behaviour Interactive, have announced that they have teamed up with Slipknot and Iron Maiden for two new in-game collections, comprised of a variety of costumes inspired by the legendary bands.

Announced during Dead By Daylight‘s 7th-anniversary broadcast, alongside a number of new features and updates, players will now be able to garb their characters in outfits styled in tribute to Iron Maiden mascot Eddie, as well as masks worn by Slipknot.

A statement on the game's official website reads: "Honour the legacies of Iron Maiden and Slipknot with two new Collections centring around two of metal’s most prolific bands. The Iron Maiden Collection features Outfits inspired by their iconic mascot Eddie, while The Slipknot Collection features 9 Killer masks that mirror those worn by the band members.

“We also announced the Artists From The Fog Collection, a collaborative effort featuring Outfits designed by five artists, including renowned Creative Director Ikumi Nakamura.”

As part of the update, the game company also revealed that Hollywood Nicholas Cage would also become a playable character.

Dead By Daylight is a brutal one-versus four player game (killer versus survivors), where the hunter must skewer each survivor on sacrificial hooks to pacify a malevolent force known as the Entity.

While avoiding the killer, each survivor must work as a team to try power up exit gates and fix five generators.

Previously, Dead By Daylight have licensed other official crossovers, with horror franchises including, Saw, Scream, Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Grudge.

For more information, visit Dead By Daylight's website.