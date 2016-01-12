Davina And The Vagabonds detail live album

Davina And The Vagabonds will release a live album in March after a widespread American tour.
The band’s first live release, Nicollet And Tenth, will be issued on March 25. It was recorded in a Minneapolis jazz club and follows the band’s two studio albums, 2011’s Black Cloud and 2014’s Sunshine.
Singer Davina Sowers says: “On the corner of Nicollet And Tenth, in downtown Minneapolis, lies a moody jazz club called the Dakota. The Vagabonds and I have been playing there for over 10 years. It is our second home and we are welcoming you to come in, grab a drink, and listen to us play our hearts out to you.”
DAVINA AND THE VAGABONDS NICOLLET AND TENTH TRACKLIST
- Knock Me A Kiss
- Black Cloud
- Sunshine
- Ain’t That A Shame
- Louisiana Fairytale
- Shake That Thing
- Muddy Waters
- You Must Be Losing Your Mind
- Lipstick And Chrome
- Start Runnin
- I’d Rather Go Blind
- Red Shoes
- Travelin All Alone
- 5 ft 2
- Bee Sting
- St James
- His Eye is On The Sparrow
DAVINA AND THE VAGABONDS 2016 TOUR DATES
Jan 14: Westerly The Knickerbocker Cafe, RI
Jan 15: New York City Winery, NY
Jan 16: Williamsburg Winter Blues Jazz Fest, VA
Jan 21: Wisconsin McMillan Memorial Library, WI
Jan 22: Saint Paul Wilebski’s Blues Saloon, MN
Jan 23: Marion Campbell Steele Gallery, IA
Jan 29: Minneapolis The Crooked Pint, MN
Jan 30: Minneapolis The Crooked Pint, MN
Jan 31: Indianapolis Jazz Kitchen, IN
Feb 02: Vienna Jammin’ Java, Virginia
Feb 04: Mifflinburg Rusty Rail Brewing Company, PA
Feb 05: Wyomissing Building 24, PA
Feb 06: Philadelphia Chris’ Jazz Club, PA
Feb 08: Ann Arbor The Ark, MI
Feb 09: Grand Rapids Tip Top Deluxe, MI
Feb 10: St Louis The Old Rock House, MO
Feb 11: Kansas City Knuckleheads Saloon, MO
Feb 12: Davenport Redstone Room, IA
Feb 13: Racine Jean’s Jazz Series Theatre Guild, WI
Mar 11: Cleveland Music Box Supper Club, OH
Mar 12: New Cumberland Music And Art At Oak Glen Little Theatre, WV