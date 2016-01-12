Davina And The Vagabonds detail live album

Davina And The Vagabonds will release a live album in March after a widespread American tour.

The band’s first live release, Nicollet And Tenth, will be issued on March 25. It was recorded in a Minneapolis jazz club and follows the band’s two studio albums, 2011’s Black Cloud and 2014’s Sunshine.

Singer Davina Sowers says: “On the corner of Nicollet And Tenth, in downtown Minneapolis, lies a moody jazz club called the Dakota. The Vagabonds and I have been playing there for over 10 years. It is our second home and we are welcoming you to come in, grab a drink, and listen to us play our hearts out to you.”

DAVINA AND THE VAGABONDS NICOLLET AND TENTH TRACKLIST

Knock Me A Kiss Black Cloud Sunshine Ain’t That A Shame Louisiana Fairytale Shake That Thing Muddy Waters You Must Be Losing Your Mind Lipstick And Chrome Start Runnin I’d Rather Go Blind Red Shoes Pocket Travelin All Alone 5 ft 2 Bee Sting St James His Eye is On The Sparrow

Jan 14: Westerly The Knickerbocker Cafe, RI

Jan 15: New York City Winery, NY

Jan 16: Williamsburg Winter Blues Jazz Fest, VA

Jan 21: Wisconsin McMillan Memorial Library, WI

Jan 22: Saint Paul Wilebski’s Blues Saloon, MN

Jan 23: Marion Campbell Steele Gallery, IA

Jan 29: Minneapolis The Crooked Pint, MN

Jan 30: Minneapolis The Crooked Pint, MN

Jan 31: Indianapolis Jazz Kitchen, IN

Feb 02: Vienna Jammin’ Java, Virginia

Feb 04: Mifflinburg Rusty Rail Brewing Company, PA

Feb 05: Wyomissing Building 24, PA

Feb 06: Philadelphia Chris’ Jazz Club, PA

Feb 08: Ann Arbor The Ark, MI

Feb 09: Grand Rapids Tip Top Deluxe, MI

Feb 10: St Louis The Old Rock House, MO

Feb 11: Kansas City Knuckleheads Saloon, MO

Feb 12: Davenport Redstone Room, IA

Feb 13: Racine Jean’s Jazz Series Theatre Guild, WI

Mar 11: Cleveland Music Box Supper Club, OH

Mar 12: New Cumberland Music And Art At Oak Glen Little Theatre, WV