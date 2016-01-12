Trending

Davina And The Vagabonds detail live album

Blues  

Nicollet And Tenth out in March after widespread US tour

Davina And The Vagabonds will release a live album in March after a widespread American tour.

The band’s first live release, Nicollet And Tenth, will be issued on March 25. It was recorded in a Minneapolis jazz club and follows the band’s two studio albums, 2011’s Black Cloud and 2014’s Sunshine.

Singer Davina Sowers says: “On the corner of Nicollet And Tenth, in downtown Minneapolis, lies a moody jazz club called the Dakota. The Vagabonds and I have been playing there for over 10 years. It is our second home and we are welcoming you to come in, grab a drink, and listen to us play our hearts out to you.”

DAVINA AND THE VAGABONDS NICOLLET AND TENTH TRACKLIST

  1. Knock Me A Kiss
  2. Black Cloud
  3. Sunshine
  4. Ain’t That A Shame
  5. Louisiana Fairytale
  6. Shake That Thing
  7. Muddy Waters
  8. You Must Be Losing Your Mind
  9. Lipstick And Chrome
  10. Start Runnin
  11. I’d Rather Go Blind
  12. Red Shoes
  13. Pocket
  14. Travelin All Alone
  15. 5 ft 2
  16. Bee Sting
  17. St James
  18. His Eye is On The Sparrow

DAVINA AND THE VAGABONDS 2016 TOUR DATES

Jan 14: Westerly The Knickerbocker Cafe, RI
Jan 15: New York City Winery, NY
Jan 16: Williamsburg Winter Blues Jazz Fest, VA
Jan 21: Wisconsin McMillan Memorial Library, WI
Jan 22: Saint Paul Wilebski’s Blues Saloon, MN
Jan 23: Marion Campbell Steele Gallery, IA
Jan 29: Minneapolis The Crooked Pint, MN
Jan 30: Minneapolis The Crooked Pint, MN
Jan 31: Indianapolis Jazz Kitchen, IN
Feb 02: Vienna Jammin’ Java, Virginia
Feb 04: Mifflinburg Rusty Rail Brewing Company, PA
Feb 05: Wyomissing Building 24, PA
Feb 06: Philadelphia Chris’ Jazz Club, PA
Feb 08: Ann Arbor The Ark, MI
Feb 09: Grand Rapids Tip Top Deluxe, MI
Feb 10: St Louis The Old Rock House, MO
Feb 11: Kansas City Knuckleheads Saloon, MO
Feb 12: Davenport Redstone Room, IA
Feb 13: Racine Jean’s Jazz Series Theatre Guild, WI
Mar 11: Cleveland Music Box Supper Club, OH
Mar 12: New Cumberland Music And Art At Oak Glen Little Theatre, WV

