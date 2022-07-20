David Sylvian vinyl reissues for Blemish and Manafon

By ( ) published

Long out of print David Sylvian 00s albums to be reissued in September

David Sylvian
(Image credit: Simone Cecchetti/Corbis - Getty)

David Sylvian is to have two of his Noughties abums, Blemish and Manafon, reissued on vinyl through SamadhiSound/UMC on September 2.

Blemish will be a ingle disc while Manofan will be double vinyl, and  both have been recut for vinyl by veteran engineer Tony Cousins at Metropolis studios.

Blemish was originally released online in 2003, with a physical release following the next year (now regarded as a collectors item). Largely solo, the compositions were crafted from improvisational sessions by Sylvian and the acclaimed free-jazz guitarist Derek Bailey on three tracks and Austrian guitarist & producer Christian Fennesz on A Fire In A Forest.

Manafon was released in 2009 and was Sylvian’s second solo album for the samadhisound label, and saw Sylvian working with some of the world’s leading free improvisers, including Evan Parker, Keith Rowe, Christian Fennesz, Sachiko M, Otomo Yoshihide, John Tilbury and members of Polwechsel working in small ensembles.

Both albums are reissued on 180g vinyl. You can view packshots and tracklisting below.

Pre-order.

David Sylvian

(Image credit: SamahdiSound/UMC)

David Sylvian

(Image credit: SamahdiSound/UMC)

David Sylvian

Blemish

Side A
Blemish (13:42)
The Good Son (5:25)
The Only Daughter (5:28)


Side B
The Heart Knows Better (7:52)
She Is Not (0:45)
Late Night Shopping (2:54)
How Little We Need To Be Happy (3:22)
A Fire In The Forest (4:14)
Trauma (5:42)

Manafon

LP1
Side A
Small Metal Gods (5:49)
The Rabbit Skinner (4:42)
Random Acts if Senseless Violence (7:06)

Side B
The Greatest Living Englishman (10:55)
125 Spheres (0:29)

LP2
Side C
Snow White in Appalachia (6:36)
Emily Dickinson (6:25)
The Department of Dead Letters (2:26)

Side D
Manafon (5:23)
Random Acts of Senseless Violence – Dai Fujikura Remix (6:24)

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.