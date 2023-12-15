David Jackson and René van Commenée share new Christmas single Gateway

Former Van der Graaf Generator saxophonist David Jackson and Dutch percussionist and producer René van Commenée have shared their brand new Christmas single Gateway, which you can listen to below.

The pair recently announced that they would release a brand new studio album, Keep Your Lane, through Talking Elephant Records on February 2. The new album features a new version of Van der Graaf's Pioneers Over c, originally from the band's 1970 album H To He Who Am The Only One, while final track, Felona, draws from ideas Jackson and former band mate Peter Hammill devised for Italian band Le Orme for their 1973 English version of Felona e Sorona, which have been reworked especially for the new album;

"The track was inspired ‘by the mood invoked by Kaprekar’s Constant’s Christmas single All You Wish Yourself," Jackson explains. "I wrote a coda march for it which was never used but when I sent it to René he created a completely new piece."

Keep Your Lane also features guest appearances from former Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin as well Dorie Jackson, Jackson's daughter with whom he performs in Kaprekar's Constant, Andrew Keeling and John Ellis.

Gateway’(Radio Mix) is available from the Bandcamp platform priced at just 86p!

Get Gateway.