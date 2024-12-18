"I'd like to do it again!": David Gilmour suggests there's more to come in Christmas message to fans

David Gilmour has had a busy year, but his Christmas message to fans suggests he's not yet ready to slow down quite yet.

In a video posted to YouTube, Gilmour reflects on his year, is interrupted by a pair of dogs, plays a dulcimer, and then discusses the instrument in some detail.

"It's a very ancient instrument that came from Europe at some point," advises the Pink Floyd man. "It's been widely adopted in America – the Appalachian dulcimer. This one was made in Italy. An Italian friend of mine, his girlfriend's father made it for me. I've had it for over 40 years, I think, but I don't really know how to play it.

"The Stones used it on a track called My Sweet Lady," Gilmour concludes, presumably referring to Lady Jane, the 1966 song that featured Brian Jones on Appalachian dulcimer, an instrument he started playing after becoming enamoured with the music of American folksinger Richard Fariña.

The video ends with Gilmour reflecting on the year and hinting that he's not quite ready to stop.

"We've had a very long, busy year," he says. "Making the album, bringing it out, going on tour, meeting me new people, new collaborators. One way or another we've wound up with a team of people that are an absolute joy to play with and to be with, and I'd like to do it again... starting now!"

Gilmour released his fifth solo album, Luck And Strange, in September. It hit the #1 spot in eight countries and was followed by sold-out shows in Brighton, Rome, London, Los Angeles and New York. Earlier this month he released The Piper's Call Live Around The World, a live version of his single The Piper's Call assembled from recordings made at several live dates.

