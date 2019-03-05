David Gilmour graces the front cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale today!

The new issue of Prog is on sale today. There's an exclusive new interview with Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour, as he discusses the forthcoming sale of most of his extensive guitar collection, and what this means for possible future music from either Pink Floyd or himself. There's also a look at Gilmour's own solo career whilst fellow guitarists such as Steve Howe, Martin Barre, Steve Hackett and more choose their favourite Gilmour guitar solos.

Also in Prog 96...

Trevor Horn - the former Buggle and Yes singer discusses his career in music in The Prog Interview.

The Mute Gods - God, the government and extraterrestrials - no one escapes Nick Beggs' wrath on the band's latest album.

Hawklords - the veteran rockers still carrying the space rock flame aloft.

Tim Bowness - Tim gets out his little black book for his new celeb-packed solo outing.

Soen - former Opeth drummer and pals strike a majestic note on album number four.

Pond - Western Australians adding a splash of psychedelic colour to their sound.

Cellar Darling - former Eluveitie members are now making a much proggier sound.

Polish Prog - an exploration of the new progressive sounds emanating from the Polish undergound.

Susanna - creating new nightmarish sounds inspired by Hieronymous Bosh with her Brotherhood Of Our Lady.

In Continuum - Dave Kerzner's latest star-studded prog project.

Teeth Of The Sea - experimental Londoners turn their prog up on new album Wraith.

Motorpsycho - Bent Saether discusses the band's latest album The Crucible.

Haken - guitarist Richard Henshall gives us a glimpse of his prog world.

Plus live and album reviews from The Mute Gods, Louise Lemon, Devin Townsend, Vangelis, Riverside, Rush, Progfest Australia, Carl Palmer, Toundra and more...

And music from United Progressive Fraternity, Wheel, Donna Zed and more on the free CD.

You can buy the latest issue online here.

Or use our store finder to find your nearest stockist.