David Gilmour covers Billy Bragg's Between The Wars

Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour has released a live cover version of Billy Bragg’s 1985 hit Between The Wars. The release is timed to coincide with today’s UK general election.

The video first appeared yesterday on the Facebook page of Gilmour’s wife, the novelist Polly Samson, alongside the message , “Vote tomorrow. Vote for the many, not the few”, and was subsequently shared on Pink Floyd’s own Facebook page. Bragg’s song was inspired by the British miners’ strike of 1984-85, and tells the story of a manual labourer who hopes his years of hard work will be rewarded by the government whose coffers he helps to fill.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbin responded with a tweet that read: “Thank you, Dave. Love your reworking of Billy Bragg’s great song - and agreed, let’s vote for The Many, not the few.”

David Gilmour will premiere his new film, David Gilmour Live At Pompeii, at select cinemas on Wednesday September 13.

