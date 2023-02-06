David Draiman is a big fan of Sam Smith's 'Satanic' Grammys performance: "I don’t want anyone ever saying that heavy metal live performances are too extreme for the Grammys"

Last night's Grammys delivered a host of shocks, surprises and outlandish performances - and one performance in particular has drawn praise from none other than Disturbed’s David Draiman.

Draiman took to Twitter to give a shout out to Sam Smith after the British singer stormed the Grammys with a spectacular, Satanic-themed performance of Unholy, their hit collaboration with Kim Petras.

According to the Disturbed frontman, the OTT performance, which went all in on the flames, cages, devilish red light and dancers in red PVC, “set the bar for everyone”, using it to counter claims that rock and metal performances are too “extreme” for the live TV broadcast.

Wrote Draiman: “Lol, I don’t want anyone ever saying that Hard Rock/Heavy Metal live performances are too “extreme” for the @RecordingAcad telecast… Because @samsmith just set the bar for EVERYONE last night.”

The Disturbed man is no stranger to showing love to pop stars who put on an epic and controversial performance. Last year, he came to the defence of Lil Nas X after right-wing commentator Greg Kelly expressed outrage at the rapper’s similarly ‘Satanic’ three-song performance at the 2022 Grammys.

"News flash Greg Kelly," tweeted Draiman, "artists have been doing things like this for decades. Not sure why it bothers you when Lil Nas X does it. Don’t like it? Don’t watch. You be you Lil Nas X."

Sam Smith’s metal-adjacent set aside, the other big news from this year’s Grammys was that Ozzy Osbourne won the awards for Best Rock Album and Best Rock Song for Patient Number 9 and Degradation Rules respectively.

Ozzy was unable to attend the ceremony, and his award was collected by the album's producer Andrew Watt and Metallica bassist Robert Trujilo, who played on seven songs on the album and co-wrote the title track.

Disturbed, meanwhile, have just announced a huge, 36-date North American tour. Titled 'Take Back Your Life', it features support from Theory Of A Deadman, Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer on different dates.

