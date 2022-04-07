Disturbed frontman David Draiman defends rapper Little Nas X

Rapper Little Nas X is no stranger to making headlines. He's managed to wind up everyone from the country music scene that he first exploded from (yes, metal isn't the only genre with its fair share of gatekeepers), to the religious right arm of America (his infamous and bloody brilliant video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name) featured him giving Satan a lap dance and then breaking his neck. Because why not?).

This week, he seemingly provoked the ire of American conservative TV personality Greg Kelly - a man who describes himself as an"Anti-Fake News Conservative Phenomenon", whatever that is.

Kelly posted an angry Tweet on April 4 featuring a photo of Lil Nas X performing at the recent 2022 Grammys show - an event that provoked some controversy of its own by ignoring Joey Jordison in their In Memoriam segment. For some reason, however, Little Nas X's three-song medley was enough to infuriate Kelly, who raged: “‘Lil NAS has a BIG PROBLEM (And so does America)—-knock yourself out NAS. You’re a little FOOL with zero talent!!!!”

While many unsurprisingly laughed off Kelly's anger (including Lil Nas X himself), one unexpected defender of the rapper arrived on the scene in the form of Disturbed frontman David Draiman, who pointed out the hypocrisy from many right wing commentators when it comes to feigning outrage at Lil Nas X's performances.

"News flash Greg Kelly," Tweeted the metal legend, "artists have been doing things like this for decades. Not sure why it bothers you when Lil Nas X does it. Don’t like it? Don’t watch. You be you Lil Nas X."

David Draiman is no stranger to voicing an opinion or three on Twitter since rejoining the platform following a few years away, so perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised he chose to weigh in on a debate surrounding one of the biggest music stars of the modern era. Nonetheless, you certainly can't argue with his point on this one.

Disturbed are currently working on new music, with Draiman recently taking to Twitter to describe the new tunes as "epic".