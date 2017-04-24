David Crosby, Ted Nugent in war of words after White House visit

David Crosby has branded Ted Nugent “a brainless twit” after the guitarist posed for a picture with President Donald Trump.

Nugent and Kid Rock were guests of American politician Sarah Palin at the White House last Thursday. Nugent later posted a picture of him shaking hands with Trump on Facebook, leading Crosby to comment on Twitter.

He said: “This picture says it all – the two most insincere smiles in history. What a pair of assholes.”

Rolling Stone report that Nugent was told of Crosby’s comment during an interview on WABC Radio’s Rita Cosby.

The guitarist responded: “David Crosby, he’s kind of a lost soul, and he’s done so much substance abuse throughout his life that his logic meter is gone.

“His reasoning and his depth of understanding is pretty much gone, so it doesn’t surprise me. I feel quite sad for the guy.”

He added: “I’ll never forget when Paul McCartney condemned me for murdering innocent animals because we eat venison. And I just responded by saying, you know, I don’t really care what you eat, I’d just like to thank Paul McCartney for enriching our lives with his amazing music.”

Following Nugent’s comments, Crosby responded on Twitter: “Nugent is a brainless twit. I can out think him without even trying hard.”

Crosby has been a long-standing critic of President Trump, and previously said: “Nixon was smarter. But that’s not much. That’s like saying that Nixon was faster than a snail. Trump can’t control his mouth or his mind. He’s an idiot, and a scary one.”

Ted Nugent says America showed 'balls' in electing Trump

David Crosby: Sing about politics, but make people boogie