David Crosby not looking for reunion with old bandmates

David Crosby says he’s not looking for a reunion with his former Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young bandmates.

Earlier this month, Graham Nash reported he’d consider getting back together with Crosby – despite the pair becoming embroiled in a war of words in the past.

And although Crosby isn’t ruling anything out, he says he’s focused on the future – and not looking backwards.

He tells Rolling Stone: “I’m happy I’m not in the middle of any psychodrama any more. I seriously doubt there will be a reunion. Never say never, but that whole thing, man, that’s history. Good history. I’m proud of it, but none of us are who we were then. I’m liking who I am now. I don’t hate those guys.

“I wish them no harm at all. We made absolutely great music together. But I’m certainly not looking for a reunion. I’m focused on what I can accomplish this year. I’m focused completely on the future.”

He’s gearing up for the release of his fifth solo album Lighthouse, which will launch on October 21. And even though the package is still weeks away, Crosby reveals he’s been working on another record with his son James Raymond, tentatively titled Home Free.

Crosby adds: “We have vocals on all the songs but two. We’ll finish them as soon as we finish this tour. James co-wrote half the material with me. He and bassist Michael League are the two most fun people to write with that I’ve ever worked with.

“Your abilities as a songwriter are like a palate of colours to a painter. When you work with someone else, you get twice as many colours.”

Crosby previously issued a stream of his track Things We Do For Love from the follow-up to 2014’s Croz. He’s just wrapped up a run of dates across North America, but will head back out on the road in November for further shows.

David Crosby's Lighthouse cover

David Crosby Lighthouse tracklist

Things We Do For Love The Us Below Drive Out To The Desert Look In Their Eyes Somebody Other Than You The City Paint You A Picture What Makes It So By The Light Of Common Day

Nov 18: Atlanta Symphony Hall, GA

Nov 19: Danville Norton Center For The Arts, KY

Nov 21: Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, FL

Nov 22: Stuart Lyric Theatre, FL

Nov 26: Melbourne King Center For The Performing Arts, FL

Nov 27: Clearwater Capitol Theater, FL

Nov 29: Charlotte McGlohan Theatre, NC

Dec 01: Morgantown West Virginia University, WV

Dec 02: Greensboro Carolina Theatre, NC

Dec 04: Roanoke Jefferson Center, VA

Dec 05: Nashville Schermerhorn Symphony Center, TN

Dec 07: Wilmington Cape Fear Community College, NC

Dec 09: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Dec 10: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Dec 12: Boston Wilbur Theatre, MA

Dec 13: Tarrytown Music Hall, NY

Dec 15: New York The Town Hall, NY

