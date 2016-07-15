David Crosby streams Things We Do For Love

David Crosby has made track Things We Do For Love available to stream. The song is taken from his forthcoming fifth solo album Lighthouse, due out on October 21.

The album comes just two years after the 74-year-old singer/guitarist released Croz.

He tells Wall Street Journal: “It’s a very fruitful time. I don’t know how to explain this, but, most people my age have petered out. They don’t have a writing surge.

“My writing always comes in bursts, but for the last couple years, I’ve had this inexplicable surge. Probably the densest and longest surge I’ve had, which at this stage in the game is a miracle.

“I can’t explain why that would happen except that I’m happy. I’m a very happy guy. That may be the key to the whole deal.”

Further release details will be revealed in due course.

David Crosby will commence a North American tour next month.

David Crosby Lighthouse tracklist

Things We Do For Love The Us Below Drive Out to the Desert Look in Their Eyes Somebody Other Than You The City Paint You a Picture What Makes It So By the Light of Common Day

Aug 18: South Orange Performing Arts Center, NJ

Aug 20: Bardavon Opera House Poughkeepsie, NY

Aug 21: Bethlehem Musikfest Cafe, PA

Aug 23: Alexandria Birchmere, VA

Aug 24: State College Theatre, PA

Aug 26: Greensburg Palace Theatre, PA

Aug 28: Evansville Victory Theatre, IN

Aug 29: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Aug 31: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Sep 02: Kitchener Centre In The Square, Canada

Sep 04: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, Canada

Sep 08: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, Canada

Sep 09: Regina Casino, Canada

Sep 11: Calgary Jack Singer Concert Hall, AB

Sep 12: Edmonton Winspear Centre, Canada

Sep 14: Kelowna Community Theatre, Canada

Sep 15: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, Canada

