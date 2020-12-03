David Coverdale dons Santa Claus outfit, empties his sack to bring Xmas cheer

As we near the end of what’s certainly been a memorable year, Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale has embraced the festive season early, and posted a video message to wish the rock world a “very happy, healthy, safe and wonderful holiday season and a blessed 2021.” Which, we’re sure you'll agree, is a lovely touch.



Not content with delivering these cheering words of Chrimbo-related positivity, Whitesnake’s 69-year-old frontman then dons a rather fetching Santa Claus outfit to share some Christmas gift ideas. Without wishing to spoil the surprise, we are duty bound to report that one or two of said items might be best suited to the Whitesnake fan in your life, but what’s Christmas without some rampant consumerism and emotionally-manipulative commercial exploitation, eh? Ho Ho Ho.

Whitesnake released two themed compilation albums in 2020: The Rock Album emerged in June and Love Songs was issued on November 6. The third and final part of the trilogy, The Blues Album, is expected next year.