David Bowie’s Space Oddity to be re-released on 7-inch vinyl this summer

A new vinyl pressing of David Bowie’s Space Oddity is to be released this summer through Parlophone.
It’ll be presented as a double 7-inch single box set on July 10 to mark the song’s 50th anniversary, and will feature brand new remixes by Bowie’s longtime producer Tony Visconti.
Along with the double 7-inch vinyl set, the package will also include a double-sided poster featuring an original Space Oddity press ad, and a Ray Stevenson shot of Bowie taken at the London Palladium on November 30, 1969.
In addition, the box set will also feature an info card and a print with an alternative shot taken by Jojanneke Claassen from the Space Oddity promo single cover session.
A digital version of the 2019 remix of Space Oddity will also launch on the same day.
Find further details below.
In April this year, a 7-inch singles box set titled Spying Through A Keyhole was released featuring nine previously unreleased Bowie demos.
David Bowie: Space Oddity 50th anniversary box set
Disc 1
Side A: Space Oddity (Original Mono Single Edit)
Side B: Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud (Original Mono Single Version)
Disc 2
Side A: Space Oddity (2019 Mix - Single Edit) 2019 mix by Tony Visconti, March 2019.
Side B: Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud (2019 Mix - Single Version) 2019 mix by Tony Visconti, March 2019.
