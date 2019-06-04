David Bowie’s Space Oddity to be re-released on 7-inch vinyl this summer

A new vinyl pressing of David Bowie’s Space Oddity is to be released this summer through Parlophone.

It’ll be presented as a double 7-inch single box set on July 10 to mark the song’s 50th anniversary, and will feature brand new remixes by Bowie’s longtime producer Tony Visconti.

Along with the double 7-inch vinyl set, the package will also include a double-sided poster featuring an original Space Oddity press ad, and a Ray Stevenson shot of Bowie taken at the London Palladium on November 30, 1969.

In addition, the box set will also feature an info card and a print with an alternative shot taken by Jojanneke Claassen from the Space Oddity promo single cover session.

A digital version of the 2019 remix of Space Oddity will also launch on the same day.

Find further details below.

In April this year, a 7-inch singles box set titled Spying Through A Keyhole was released featuring nine previously unreleased Bowie demos.

David Bowie: Space Oddity 50th anniversary box set

Disc 1

Side A: Space Oddity (Original Mono Single Edit)

Side B: Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud (Original Mono Single Version)

Disc 2

Side A: Space Oddity (2019 Mix - Single Edit) 2019 mix by Tony Visconti, March 2019.

Side B: Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud (2019 Mix - Single Version) 2019 mix by Tony Visconti, March 2019.