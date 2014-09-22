Bowie album line is ‘false quote’ says Visconti

Tony Visconti has slammed an interview in which he appears to say that David Bowie is working on a follow-up to last year’s album The Next Day.

The producer was quoted by CNN as saying: “There’s going to be another album, definitely, soon.”

But he says it’s a misquote, and it took place after he’d tried to insist no plans were underway. Instead, he says, his words were based on previously-reported news about Bowie compilation Nothing Has Changed, which includes new track Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime).

Visconti says via Facebook: “I quoted the man, who said ‘More music soon’ on Bowienet. That music is Sue, the single coming in November.”

He explains the CNN interview took place during rehearsals for his live revival of The Man Who Sold The World, which completes its UK tour in London tonight. “At the end of my interview I’m thrown an off-topic ‘zinger’ question,” he says.

“I said every which way I could that Bowie is not making a new album. They continued to push that question so I deferred to his quote, ‘More music soon.’ They made it my quote. It’s a false quote.

“The truth is I don’t know of any plans for a new album, and I don’t know if I’m the producer.”

Visconti says it’s been “bass heaven” to be part of The Man Who Sold The World show, which features Spiders From Mars drummer Woody Woodmansey and singer Lisa Ronson, daughter of late guitarist Mick. “ We’ve had rave reviews from critics and the fans are incredibly supportive,” he reports.