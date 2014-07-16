Bowie men add classic album dates

David Bowie collaborators Tony Visconti and Woody Woodmansey have added additional The Man Who Sold The World shows after the original one-off London date sold out.

They announced plans to recreate the 1970 classic in May, with the assistance of Heaven 17 vocalist Glenn Gregory, Spandau Ballet guitarist Steve Norman and others. Now an additional London appearance is on sale, alongside Sheffield and Glasgow dates.

It’s the first time bassist Visconti and drummer Woodmansey have played together since 1971. They’d been bandmates in Bowie’s band The Hype before Woodmansey became part of the Spiders From Mars and Visconti turned his full focus on production.

The sticksman says: “I’m genuinely excited – the first set we’ll be playing is the whole of The Man Who Sold The World. That’s never happened before, although we did do a couple of songs from the album during the Ziggy period. To perform that album with Tony, who played bass and produced it, will be amazing. It’s been a long time since we grooved together.”

Visconti comments: “One reason I’m looking forward to playing because lots of people ask me if I still play bass. I do, but I’ve since rarely played anything as ambitious and demanding as the music of that great batch of songs conceived by David Bowie.

“With Woody and Mick Ronson – two of the finest musicians I’ve had the pleasure of recording and playing with – we set out to create something both new and classic. We called it our Sgt Pepper. David gave us a chance to bring our unique talents to the table and we made up our parts within David’s framework.

“With David as our charismatic frontman, we were young Turks determined to spin heads and change the world of music. We sold about 20 copies instead – but over the years the public finally got it, and eventually the album sold a million or two.”

The Man Who Sold The World dates

Sep 17: London Garage (sold out)

Sep 18: Sheffield O2 Academy 2

Sep 20: Glasgow O2 ABC

Sep 22: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire