Bowie set to contain new music

David Bowie has confirmed the launch of a career retrospective set – and it will include brand-new track Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime).

The 3 CD bundle is called Nothing Has Changed and features unreleased tracks and hits from his five-decade catalogue.

It’s set for launch on November 17, with the single released at the same time. A 10-inch limited-edition vinyl version will follow, containing a second new track called ’Tis A Pity She’s A Whore.

Unreleased material includes Let Me Sleep Beside You from 2001, a 21st-century recording of 1971 outtake Shadow Man, and download-only Your Turn To Drive.

Nothing Has Changed will be available in 3 CD, 2 CD, double-vinyl and digital formats. Bowie’s 2013 album The Next Day came after over a decade of silence, and its first single Where Are We Now? was launched without prior notice on January 8, his 66th birthday.

Tracklist

Disc 1

Sue (or In A Season Of Crime)

Where Are We Now?

Love Is Lost (Hello Steve Reich Mix by James Murphy)

The Stars (Are Out Tonight)

New Killer Star (radio edit)

Everyone Says Hi (edit)

Slow Burn (radio edit)

Let Me Sleep Beside You

Your Turn To Drive

Shadow Man

Seven (Marius De Vries mix)

Survive (Marius De Vries mix)

Thursday’s Child (radio edit)

I’m Afraid Of Americans (V1) (clean edit)

Little Wonder (edit)

Hallo Spaceboy (PSB Remix) (with The Pet Shop Boys)

Heart’s Filthy Lesson (radio edit)

Strangers When We Meet (single version)

Disc 2

Buddha Of Suburbia

Jump They Say (radio edit)

Time Will Crawl (MM remix)

Absolute Beginners (single version)

Dancing In The Street (with Mick Jagger)

Loving The Alien (single remix)

This Is Not America (with The Pat Metheny Group)

Blue Jean

Modern Love (single version)

China Girl (single version)

Let’s Dance (single version)

Fashion (single version)

Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (single version)

Ashes To Ashes (single version)

Under Pressure (with Queen)

Boys Keep Swinging

‘Heroes’ (single version)

Sound And Vision

Golden Years (single version)

Wild Is The Wind (2010 Harry Maslin Mix)

Disc 3

Fame

Young Americans (2007 Tony Visconti mix single edit)

Diamond Dogs

Rebel Rebel

Sorrow

Drive-In Saturday

All The Young Dudes

The Jean Genie (original single mix)

Moonage Daydream

Ziggy Stardust

Starman (original single mix)

Life On Mars? (2003 Ken Scott Mix)

Oh! You Pretty Things

Changes

The Man Who Sold The World

Space Oddity

In The Heat Of The Morning

Silly Boy Blue

Can’t Help Thinking About Me

You’ve Got A Habit Of Leaving

Liza Jane