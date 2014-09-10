Bowie set to contain new music

David Bowie has confirmed the launch of a career retrospective set – and it will include brand-new track Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime).
The 3 CD bundle is called Nothing Has Changed and features unreleased tracks and hits from his five-decade catalogue.
It’s set for launch on November 17, with the single released at the same time. A 10-inch limited-edition vinyl version will follow, containing a second new track called ’Tis A Pity She’s A Whore.
Unreleased material includes Let Me Sleep Beside You from 2001, a 21st-century recording of 1971 outtake Shadow Man, and download-only Your Turn To Drive.
Nothing Has Changed will be available in 3 CD, 2 CD, double-vinyl and digital formats. Bowie’s 2013 album The Next Day came after over a decade of silence, and its first single Where Are We Now? was launched without prior notice on January 8, his 66th birthday.
