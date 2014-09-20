Bowie album ‘definitely soon’ says Visconti

Producer Tony Visconti says an all-new David Bowie album will be announced in the near future.

The reclusive artist’s 25th studio outing will follow surprise comeback The Next Day, launched last year after 10 years of silence. He recently revealed details of retrospective set Nothing Has Changed, which includes two brand-new tracks Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime) and ’Tis A Pity She’s A Whore.

In July Bowie sent a message of support to a charity evening including the tease: “More music soon.” Now Visconti tells CNN: “There’s going to be another album, definitely, soon.”

But he can’t predict whether a return to the stage is being planned, after months of speculation in 2013. “I have no idea,” he says. “He clearly didn’t promote The Next Day with a concert. It’s up to him – whatever takes his fancy.”

The producer remained friends with Bowie during his decade of downtime, during which it was rumoured he’d retired as a result of health issues. “David was fine,” he reports. “He wasn’t upset that people thought he was ill. He said, ‘Nah. I’m just not inspired, and I’ll wait till I feel it.’”

Visconti and Spiders From Mars drummer Woody Woodmansey are midway through their own tour, bringing Bowie classic The Man Who Sold The World back to life. They play Glasgow’s O2 ABC tonight and London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on Monday.

Bowie was last week confirmed as author of sleeve notes for a Kinks compilation album. He wrote: “I’ve never heard a Kinks song that I didn’t like.”