“No clue! Couldn't say!” Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl shows up to court, refuses to be speculate on outcome

Having closed out the Foo Fighters' hugely successful Everything Or Nothing At All UK stadium tour at Villa Park, Birmingham last week, Dave Grohl has been enjoying an extended bout of R&R (that's Rest and Recuperation, not rock 'n' roll) in England, attending Glastonbury festival at the weekend, and paying a visit yesterday (July 2), to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in south west London for the annual Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

Looking dapper in a suit and tie, with his hair tied back, Grohl showed up to court with his wife, Jordyn Blum, and the pair were seated in the Royal Box alongside another musical icon, Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon. Other famous faces in attendance on day two of the tournament included snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan, veteran English pop star Cliff Richard, film star Rebel Wilson, former England rugby captain Sir Bill Beaumont, former F1 driver Sir Jackie Stewart, and writer Zadie Smith.



Having spent the past two weeks shouting into a microphone, Grohl was somewhat reluctant to speak when confronted by a BBC TV sports journalist, who wished to find out his predictions as to who might win the championships.



Asked for his predictions as to possible winners, the 55-year-old musician twice replied, “What?”

When asked who might triumph in the men's tournament, Grohl responded, “No clue.” He was equally non-committal when asked to nominate a potential winner for the women's championship, replying, “Couldn’t say.”

Watch the BBC Sport 'interview' below:

Dave Grohl really didn’t want to give away his #Wimbledon predictions 😂 #BBCTennis pic.twitter.com/Xl8QsmagD0July 2, 2024

Foo Fighters will resume their Everything Or Nothing At All European tour today, with a headline appearance at the Open'Er festival in Poland, before closing out the trek with performances at the Roskilde festival in Denmark, and the Rock Werchter festival in Belgium.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)