Dave Grohl recruits Krist Novoselic and Dave Lombardo to back his daughter Violet on US TV

Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet are appearing together on popular US TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live this week to perform a cover of Nausea by LA punks X, and they’ve roped in a few familiar faces to add weight to their performance.

The father-and-daughter duo will be joined for the show by Grohl’s former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic, ex-Slayer/current Dead Cross, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits drummer Dave Lombardo and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin for their April 27 appearance on the ABC television talk show.

Grohl and his 15-year-old daughter recorded their X cover for the soundtrack to the Foo Fighters’ frontman’s forthcoming documentary film What Drives Us, not to be confused with his forthcoming documentary series From Cradle To Stage.

Talking up What Drives Us earlier this month, Grohl saiid, “This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music,” says Dave Grohl. “What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of ‘why?’ What drives us?’”

Alongside Grohl’s Foo Fighters bandmates, the documentary features Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist Flea, AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson, St. Vincent, Slash and Duff McKagan from Guns N' Roses, Ben Harper, U2 guitarist The Edge, Mike Watt, Ian Mackaye, X’s Exene Cervenka, Tony Kanal, DH Peligro, Charlie Gabriel, Jennifer Finch, Dave Lombardo, Kira Roessler, Scream frontman Pete Stahl, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.

What Drives Us will be available via the Coda Collection in the U.S., and via Amazon Prime Video in other territories, from April 30.

Speaking to the BBC earlier in the year, Grohl hailed his daughter as “the best vocalist in the Grohl family.”

"Violet is an incredibly talented musician," he said. “She can pick up an instrument and learn it within a week. She has perfect pitch and sings from her gut.”